  Realting.com
  Greece
  Oraiokastro Municipal Unit
  Residential
  Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Oraiokastro Municipal Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
Townhouse 6 rooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has one…
$287,029
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground f…
$294,868
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$276,592
Close
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floo…
$307,904
Close
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 325 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 5 levels. Basement…
$502,897
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$247,039
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$427,935
Close
Properties features in Oraiokastro Municipal Unit, Greece

