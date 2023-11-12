Townhouses for sale in Kassandreia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Kassandria, Greece

29 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ideal home for a large family home with 94 sq meters of living area including 3 bedrooms, 3 …
€149,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€225,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 103 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€310,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€150,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fourka, Greece
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Amazing home has an interior design along with fresh and inviting aesthetics. This high-end …
€145,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€160,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Look behind the gate and you will discover this fabulous home in a beautiful setting. Once e…
€400,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€130,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€420,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€280,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€130,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€750,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€130,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€500,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€410,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€300,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€280,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€150,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€270,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
For sale a furnished maisonette of 128 m² in Kallithea
€280,000
