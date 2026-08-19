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Townhouses for sale in Kassandreia, Greece

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$517,185
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandreia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Discover this VILLA 117 sq m on 2 floors with this architect-designed home on a serene 500 M…
$433,730
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