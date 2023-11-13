Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Neo Rysio
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€500,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has one …
€170,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€265,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€200,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€200,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
For sale a 2-storey maisonette of 220 m² in Neo Rysio
€520,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir