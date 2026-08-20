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Townhouses for sale in Korinos, Greece

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse
Korinos, Greece
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$129,878
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Grou…
$236,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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