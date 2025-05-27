Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Mygdonia Municipal Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 190 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locate…
$302,018
3 bedroom townthouse in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 155 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. T…
$205,144
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale unfinished townhouse 190 sq.m. on a plot of 1004 sq.m
$131,064
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 280 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse i…
$227,938
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale unfinished detached house 190 sq.m. on a plot of land 1004 sq.m
$128,518
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$296,151
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$208,749
3 bedroom townthouse in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$187,874
