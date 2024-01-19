Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
€350,000
€350,000
3 bedroom townthouse with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
€360,000
€360,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
€530,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€340,000
€340,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€490,000
€490,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€320,000
€320,000
3 bedroom townthouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€1,50M
€1,50M
