  2. Greece
  3. Kallithea
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Kallithea, Greece

44 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 232 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The townhouse is locate…
$199,446
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
$284,922
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 88 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki u…
$398,891
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 88 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki u…
$398,891
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 88 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki u…
$364,701
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale townhouse area of 56 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$170,953
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 88 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki u…
$364,701
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale townhouse area of 240 sq.m in Loutraki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The g…
$484,368
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
$284,922
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale townhouse of 150 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The tow…
$262,129
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 88 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki u…
$398,891
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale townhouse area of 120 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The townhouse is locate…
$256,430
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
$284,922
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/3
A 140 sqm townhouse on the Olympic Riviera is for sale under construction. The townhouse is …
$102,572
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 88 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki u…
$364,701
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale of 180 sq.m. in Loutraki. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The groun…
$410,288
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
$284,922
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
A townhouse of 180 square meters on the Olympic Riviera is for sale. The townhouse is locate…
$199,446
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a townhouse of 130 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The townh…
$341,907
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale of 100 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The tow…
$341,907
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$313,123
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
If you are looking for a summer home and you are a lover of nature this home is for you. Wak…
$281,653
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$391,142
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basemen…
$443,591
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This gorgeous home is in the thriving town of Kalithea, with 120 sq meters of living area.  …
$359,312
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$259,087
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$375,748
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$231,905
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$357,616
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$156,561
