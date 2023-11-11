Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Peristasi, Greece

2 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. The…
€450,000
