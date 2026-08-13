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Townhouses for sale in Peristasi, Greece

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse
Peristasi, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale townhouse area of 190 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The townhouse is located on 4 l…
$338,475
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse
Peristasi, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. The…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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