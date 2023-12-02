Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Trilofos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Trilofos, Greece

32 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€140,000
€140,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
€230,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€355,000
€355,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€315,000
€315,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€134,000
€134,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 143 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€215,000
€215,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€220,000
€220,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€500,000
€500,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€150,000
€150,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€140,000
€140,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€240,000
€240,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€299,000
€299,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€195,000
€195,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€145,000
€145,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€440,000
€440,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€510,000
€510,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€320,000
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€270,000
€270,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€300,000
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€118,000
€118,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
€225,000
€225,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€200,000
€200,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€200,000
€200,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€265,000
€265,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
