Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Plagiari
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Plagiari, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€120,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€185,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€135,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€440,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 5 levels. The semi-…
€310,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€220,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€170,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€170,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€160,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€150,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€150,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€185,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir