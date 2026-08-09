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Townhouses for sale in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

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5 properties total found
Townhouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 90 m²
Townhouse with an area of 90 square meters in Halkidiki under construction is for sale. The …
$311,019
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale maisonette of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 …
$514,154
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 …
$514,154
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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