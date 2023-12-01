Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nea Peramos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir