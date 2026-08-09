Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Michaniona
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$230,238
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale maisonette of 168 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$218,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 rooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
For sale a 3-storey maisonettes of 170 m² in Nea Michaniona
$174,759
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go