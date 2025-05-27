Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
134
Kassandra Municipal Unit
97
Pallini Municipal Unit
39
Thermi Municipality
72
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
38 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
$447,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zarkadia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zarkadia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$324,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$502,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$341,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace. The owners w…
$219,186
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 196 m²
For Sale: Luxury Villa 196m² with Exceptional Amenities on a 7500m² PlotDiscover this exquis…
$444,611
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kolindros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kolindros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$149,076
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$378,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The pro…
$720,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras i…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$584,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$543,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$391,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
$679,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The property boasts a swi…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$574,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$357,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basem…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$413,493
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 378 m²
New Heraklion north of Athens, residential complex of 378 total sq.m. 3 levels (elevated gro…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$543,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$435,844
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go