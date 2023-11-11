UAE
Kavala
Greece
Residential
Kavala
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Kavala, Greece
Cottage
Clear all
32 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Keramoti, Greece
6
186 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 186 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€170,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Zygos, Greece
7
3
250 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€500,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Ormos Prinou, Greece
2
1
43 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 43 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of one …
€117,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
6
170 m²
2
We offer for sale a two-storey house on the island of Thassos. It is a 10 minute drive from …
€220,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ormos Prinou, Greece
5
210 m²
2
For sale a detached house with an adjacent plot on one of the most beautiful islands of Aege…
€500,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
1
200 m²
3
We offer for sale a three- storey house of 200 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in wh…
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
5
130 m²
2
For sale new build houses at 250 m from a tourist village on the island of Thassos. The hous…
€300,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
6
240 m²
2
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
€605,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
6
1
250 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€220,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Marion, Greece
1
408 m²
3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
€400,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
1
300 m²
1
For sale a three storey detached house of 300 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The firts floo…
€500,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
4
1
96 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3 be…
€265,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
5
2
255 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€425,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
1
120 m²
2
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
€160,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia, Greece
4
1
140 m²
2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5
1
180 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€140,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Potos, Greece
4
120 m²
2
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
€255,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
124 m²
2
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
€125,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4
1
140 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Maries, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The gr…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
4
1
99 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 99 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consists…
€210,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
8
2
180 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5
3
250 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one WCone s…
€500,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Elaiochori, Greece
5
2
196 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of living room…
€850,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Prinos, Greece
9
3
280 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Potamia, Greece
6
5
270 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€480,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agiasma, Greece
8
2
290 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€270,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
1
415 m²
2
FOR SALE a detached house on the outskirts of the traditional settlement Theologos in Thasso…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Megalos Prinos, Greece
3
2
153 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 153 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eleftheres, Greece
4
2
147 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€280,000
Recommend
1
2
