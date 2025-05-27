Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
134
Kassandra Municipal Unit
97
Pallini Municipal Unit
39
Thermi Municipality
72
317 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floo…
$135,687
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 229 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$333,998
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kilkis Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kilkis Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
$558,403
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$292,248
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$281,811
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,15M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$335,265
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$447,020
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mesokomo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mesokomo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$177,436
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,25M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$521,872
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$229,624
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 133 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$597,889
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$278,286
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Stratoniki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Stratoniki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 3 bedro…
$277,701
1 room Cottage in Kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of t…
$106,167
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$614,652
1 room Cottage in Paralia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$111,755
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$121,327
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floo…
$99,156
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 storer…
$589,793
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Profitis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Profitis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$212,965
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$553,184
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Gravouna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gravouna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$72,668
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Moschochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Moschochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 208 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$99,156
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basem…
$115,118
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 6 storeroo…
$391,142
