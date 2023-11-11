Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Vasilika
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Vasilika, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
€345,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€265,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with furnishings in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with furnishings
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€660,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€320,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€450,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€420,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€330,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€350,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€265,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€390,000
Cottage 10 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€525,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€200,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir