Cottages for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

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Cottages in Neoi Epivates, Greece

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5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$820,593
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists…
$305,065
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$732,039
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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