Cottages for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

9 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€170,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Two autonomous, identical houses, of 250 sq.m. each, extended on 3 levels are for sale : Sem…
€550,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of 2 bedroom…
€390,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€410,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,75M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
