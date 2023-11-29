Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Ormylia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Ormylia, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
€900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir