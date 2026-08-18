Cottages for sale in Ormylia, Greece

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Cottages in Ormylia, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage
Ormylia, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$980,166
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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