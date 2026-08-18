Cottages for sale in Municipality of Amphipolis, Greece

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Cottages in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece

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4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Amphipolis Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. Semi-basement consists of living r…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor…
$224,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor…
$224,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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