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Cottages in Oraiokastro, Greece

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6 properties total found
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 650 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Area 390 m²
For Sale: Unfinished Two-Storey Villa of 390 sq.m. with Panoramic Views, on a 10,000 sq.m. P…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
OkeaskOkeask
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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