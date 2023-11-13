Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Residential
  Municipality of Edessa
  Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Edessa, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Notia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Notia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€250,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Notia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Notia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€80,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios Pandelimonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€110,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Edessa, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Edessa, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Orma, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Orma, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Pella. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€265,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Pella. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€130,000

