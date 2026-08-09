Cottages for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Kallikrateia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$354,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 65 square meters in Halkidiki. The cottage consist…
$219,096
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$247,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go