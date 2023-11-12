Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
€490,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€170,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Settlement "Vines", Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
€90,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of living room, on…
€110,000
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€630,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in "Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
"Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€160,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedr…
€600,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
€240,000
