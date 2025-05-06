Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhdanovichy
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

apartments
6
houses
22
28 properties total found
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 288 m²
For sale log house with another house on the territory and 2 garages.Address: D. Zhdanovichi…
$270,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 308 m²
For sale is a spacious brick house, built in 2005, with a total area of 308 sq.m. The house …
$330,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 9/5
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment in a brick house in Ag. Zhdanovichi, Parkovaya str., house …
$85,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 499 m²
For sale cottage in an ecologically clean area, near the city, ag. Zhdanovichi, surrounded b…
$290,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 26 m²
For sale a residential house with a plot next to the forest in ag. Zhdanovichi, Star Street,…
$65,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
- Brick House 1993. There's a floor. Exterior walls with a thickness of half a meter togethe…
$69,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
5 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 146 m²
Floor 9/10
For sale 5-room two-level apartment in Zhdanovichi.In the apartment made a quality repair:- …
$300,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 84 m²
14 acres in honest property with communications in a very status and picturesque place. Priv…
$280,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Cozy house with magnificent views of the forest In the picturesque suburb of Minsk! - quiet …
$265,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 499 m²
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qXtFa8fMBQM We offer you accommodation, rest and comfort in a…
$1,16M
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Urgent! A house for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk in Zhdanovichi. Unique location in a…
$199,900
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 249 m²
For sale a bright and cozy house in Zhdanovichi. Beautiful location of the house: on a slide…
$230,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m. . 100% ready…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 400 m²
For sale cottage for decoration with a plot of 19 acres in the prestigious cottage village "…
$180,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Residential house for sale 100% readiness in the agricultural town Zhdanovichi.The apartment…
$169,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
The house is in close proximity to Ag. Zhdanovichi, ST Krinichanka.The house is ready for ye…
$98,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 263 m²
Fully ready for living cottage, built of blocks (wall thickness 500 mm) with external insula…
$350,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Sold ready for living cozy cottage with furniture in Zhdanovichi. Automatic gate with under…
$288,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/5
Contract number with the agency 56/2 from 2025-03-27
$116,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Modern house with bath complex in the resort area of Minsk - to the beach 3 minutes, to the …
$365,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/10
Spacious apartment for sale in Zhdanovichi, in a brick house! 3 separate rooms, 2 dressing r…
$125,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a great spacious apartment in Zhdanovichi. The apartment has been modernly renovate…
$105,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage 4 rooms
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious cottage is sold in ag. Zhdanovichi, completely ready for living, built on an indi…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 467 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious residential building, which is located just 3 minut…
$420,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 363 m²
Stylish and functional house for round-the-year life 1 km from Minsk, in an oasis of nature …
$455,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Sold in the agro-town Zhdanovichi, Zhdanovichsky S/S, Minsk region, Minsk district, two-stor…
$149,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 878 m²
House in a high degree of readiness, the walls are plastered, on the floor, a screed, warm f…
$580,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go