Residential properties for sale in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
23
23 properties total found
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
The cottage is for sale near Sergeevichsky Lake. A great place for fishing lovers! 100 meter…
$13,300
House in Krynitsa, Belarus
House
Krynitsa, Belarus
Area 450 m²
It is offered for sale a preserved building (house) built in 2000, with a total area of 450 …
$135,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
House with large well-maintained plot ❤️Warm and strong house with a plot of 16 acres. Addre…
$16,900
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Location: Pukhovichi direction, 40 km from Moscow Ring Road, 3 km to parcel. Rudensk, 1.5 km…
$21,500
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Your new home in Anetovo: comfort, nature and all infrastructure is nearby! ❤️ Discover the …
$59,900
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
House for sale near the satellite city of Rudensk!e. islandOne-storey house 103.9 m2. Two se…
$47,000
2 room house in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
A garden house (cottage) is sold with a plot in the Garden Partnership Energetik-5,   30 km …
$11,800
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale is in ST "Rudenskaya Nadezhda", 1km to the railway station in Rudensk. Area total 4…
$15,400
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
It's for sale in Yakhont. Puhović direction. Garden house. The distance from MKAD is 35 km.…
$13,500
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
We bring to your attention a residential house in the island of Pukhovichi district, Rudensk…
$100,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale a residential house for year-round living in 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the…
$19,500
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale a dacha with a bath in ST "Porfyanik-2008" 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road Mogilev …
$36,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale cottage near Rudensk in ST Builder-96, 40 km from Minsk. A plot of 4.9 acres in pri…
$11,700
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
We offer you a three-level dacha in CT "Dream of a Co-operator"! The dacha is 40 km from the…
$22,500
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
A plot with a residential building for sale! Located Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, Rude…
$35,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
An excellent 2-level country house (sizes 6.3 * 6.3 m) with a fireplace and basement (approx…
$10,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale in the garden partnership "Porfyanik-2008".Pukhovichi district Rudensky ad/s, 49 km…
$8,950
2 room house in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
District house in the picturesque village of Voronichi. There is an exit to the roof. The ti…
$9,200
Cottage in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
For sale is a modern country cottage in the agro-town of Rudensk, located in a picturesque a…
$185,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 253 m²
For sale a two-storey house with an attic floor in the village of Anetovo, Rudensky village …
$65,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
40 km from MKAD If you need a house for renovation for arrangement and redevelopment to sui…
$12,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale is an excellent garden house in the village "Builder-96", near Rudensk and Uzlyany,…
$9,900
3 room house in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For connoisseurs of modern architecture, we have a cool sentence! Stylish
$99,900
Properties features in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus

