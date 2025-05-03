Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
28
28 properties total found
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Cozy dacha in CT "Zhuravinka" with access to a beautiful forest.Just 47 km from the Moscow d…
$10,900
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Log house 35 km from Minsk ❤️ Log house in the village of Road, 35 km from Minsk in the Mosc…
$16,700
Close
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
For sale a house with a plot in the S/T "Zarya", Smolevichi district, Zhodino.Moscow directi…
$75,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
The gardener's cottage. ❤️ Cozy cottage for comfortable rest and year-round stay! Address: S…
$19,900
Close
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Modern country house for comfortable rest For sale a new, modern country house, ideal for a …
$22,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 19 m²
In a picturesque place, 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road of Minsk (near the city of Zhodino),…
$5,900
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Selling a dacha in s/t Plis-1, 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Moscow direction. Demidova t…
$10,000
House in Barsuki, Belarus
House
Barsuki, Belarus
Area 221 m²
Contract number with the agency 328/1 from 2024-10-15
$105,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with spacious plot ❤️The house under reconstruction in the picturesque village of Podd…
$24,990
Close
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale a land plot with an unfinished house in ST "Lesnoye", near the village of Kalnicki.…
$49,500
Cottage in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 377 m²
House for sale in the village of Gryadki, 4 minutes drive from the city of Zhodino. Distance…
$73,900
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Beautiful cottage for the family in a good location, located a 5-minute walk from the lake. …
$37,500
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale in CT "Forest" Wooden house on a plot of 8 acres. The plot is flat, of the right sh…
$13,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Reliable warm country house in a picturesque place ❤️ Cozy house surrounded by picturesque n…
$9,990
Close
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 8 m²
In a picturesque place, 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road Minsk (near the city of Zhodino), a …
$5,500
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
For sale house (unfinished capital building) in Kalyuga, Minsk region, Smolevichsky district…
$75,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Dacha 10 minutes from Zhodino in a picturesque place near the forest for rest and filling wi…
$9,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House for sale in the village of Golden Gorka - solitude and peace away from the bustle of t…
$17,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
A unique plot with a house in the village "Golden Gorka" with an area of 0.25 hectares is fo…
$35,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Cozy cottage with a balcony and bath near Zhodino ❤️The cottage with a balcony near Zhodino …
$23,000
Close
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale a dacha with a plot in the s/t "Zarya", Smolevichi district, Zhodino.Moscow directi…
$17,500
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Beautiful cottage with a bath for the family in a good location, a 5-minute walk from the la…
$21,500
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale there is an ultra-modern two-storey house with a plot in a picturesque area 37 km f…
$77,900
Cottage in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Beautiful two-storey cottage in the D. Poddubie ❤️ Welcome to a unique offer for those looki…
$119,900
Close
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Two-level, bright and cozy cottage ❤️Country house near the forest, just 4 km from Zhodino. …
$13,000
Close
Cottage in Budagova, Belarus
Cottage
Budagova, Belarus
Area 232 m²
Cozy cottage near Jodino! ❤️ Have you long wanted to leave the bustle of the city, but at th…
$199,000
Close
2 bedroom house in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in the village of Golden Gorka - solitude and peace away from the bustle of t…
$17,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
We offer you a real pearl of country real estate - a magnificent two-storey house in a pictu…
$59,500
Properties features in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
