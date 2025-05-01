Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Golacki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus

houses
27
28 properties total found
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
For sale a new frame-wood cottage on a pile foundation 25 minutes from Minsk from the Mogile…
$12,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 263 m²
House for sale 20 minutes from Moscowe. Masters On the site there is a separate building: a …
$220,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Tipli -glazed windows. The roof is replaced with a metal tile. The floors in the house are r…
$15,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale cottage in ST Grozy 28 km from MKAD in the Pukhovichi direction.The house is 43.6 m…
$9,200
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
An increasing number of buyers are considering for themselves at home not far from the Mosco…
$49,900
House in Matarova, Belarus
House
Matarova, Belarus
Area 105 m²
$42,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
$37,500
House in Holatsk, Belarus
House
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Ready for living house, bright and spacious, in ag. Golotsk. It was built in 2021.A neat mod…
$89,800
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
$24,900
1 room apartment in Matarova, Belarus
1 room apartment
Matarova, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
An apartment is for sale in a brick blocked residential building, a high-quality rough repai…
$21,000
2 room house in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
S/T "Svisloch-Sad" is located 3 km from the ag. Golotsk, in which everything necessary for l…
$42,000
Cottage in Holatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 168 m²
$200,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Niva 1", Pukhovichi direction, 27 km. from MKAD.The house is wooden,…
$18,900
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale cottage in the Mogilev direction 20 km from MKAD. ST 2009 Asterisk. Water - well (3…
$29,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage with a plot of 5.14 acres, in ST "Motor", Golotsky S / s, Pukhovichi distri…
$23,500
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
We present to your attention a magnificent two-storey house with an area of 77.10 square met…
$22,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Dacha with fireplace 30 km from Minsk, house 87 sq.m., three levelsFor sale dacha in ST Zary…
$13,500
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Agency number 150/1 of 2025-02-15
$8,000
House in Holatsk, Belarus
House
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale a residential house with a land plot in the agro-town of Golotsk, Pukhovichi distri…
$45,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
$22,000
3 room house in Holatsk, Belarus
3 room house
Holatsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
A house ready for living, light and spacious, in ag. Golotsk. 2021 buildings. A neat mode…
$89,800
Cottage in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
Buy your house at the price of a one-room apartment in Minsk!Spacious new house for sale wit…
$59,900
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A small cozy brick house born in 1997 on the banks of the Svisloch River, 18 km. from Minsk …
$42,500
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Well-groomed, good cottage in ST Height! Asphalt entrance to the cottage. Fruitful garden wi…
$24,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
$19,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
$15,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale is an excellent cottage 28 km from Minsk, Pukhovichi district, in the Svisloch-gard…
$37,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale a plot with a two-storey block house without finishing in the village "Honor", Pukh…
$15,900
Properties features in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus

