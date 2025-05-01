Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Uzda, Belarus

apartments
5
houses
19
24 properties total found
3 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
$43,500
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 352 m²
Cottage in the suburbs of Minsk! We offer an amazing place to live and relax in one of the c…
$39,500
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 127 m²
$64,500
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Uzda, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
A house with history and soul is sold in the city of Ozda, on Karl Marx Street. _________…
$33,500
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Uzda, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
In the cozy corner of the city, the detachment, on Karl Marx Street, is a comfortable house …
$53,000
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 223 m²
- Quick way from the capital on a chic 4-lane Slutsk highway. Building in a place remote fro…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 92 m²
A house with history and soul is for sale in the city of Uzda, on Karl Marx Street. This on…
$33,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Apartment in the suburb of Minsk!! We offer an amazing place to live and relax in one of the…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Magnificent house in a quiet area of the city of Uzda, on the street Trusa, waiting for its …
$77,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage
Uzda, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 71 m²
In a cozy corner of the city of Uzda, on Karl Marx Street, there is a comfortable house wait…
$53,000
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Excellent offer for those who are looking for an apartment with their own plot, garage, outb…
$31,250
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
4 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
$48,950
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 101 m²
$69,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Uzda, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
A magnificent house in a quiet area of ​​the city of Ozd, on a coward street, expects its ne…
$77,500
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 89 m²
For sale a cozy house in a picturesque place of Uzda. Minsk region., 54 km from MKAD in the …
$59,000
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 135 m²
$95,500
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a cozy, strong house +11 acres of land in a lifetime inherited property, on a quiet…
$32,500
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Spacious house with all communications ❤️ Reliable and spacious house with amenities for a c…
$69,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale atmospheric residential house with all amenities in a picturesque place of Uzda. Mi…
$41,000
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 193 m²
$147,500
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale a house with all amenities in Uzd. Minsk region., 54 km from MKAD in the Slutsk dir…
$27,700
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in the suburbs of Minsk! We offer an amazing place to live and relax in one of the…
$9,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go