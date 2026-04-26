Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Residential
  5. Garage

Residential properties with garage for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
50
Barysaw
40
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
123
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
125
Show more
127 properties total found
Cottage in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 243 m²
A new cottage is for sale at Ag. Mikhanovichi, Minsk region, Minsk district, Mikhanovichi vi…
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 187 m²
VIP-cottage with a competent layout and a ready-made log bath, in Khodakovo, 15 acres, near …
$177,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 810 m²
The elite mansion of 1100 sq.m in 15 km from Minsk in the quiet and beautifull place. the …
$475,000
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Narach, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
$23,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Pryvolny, Belarus
Cottage
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 285 m²
For sale is an excellent 2-storey house with a basement and 2 terraces in the immediate vici…
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Lyuban, Belarus
Cottage
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 175 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with chic territory at the address: ag. Sorochi, Energetikov str.,…
$90,000
Leave a request
MontbelMontbel
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Link to Tik Tok review For sale a cozy frequent house in a landscaped Zaliney district, Bori…
$46,900
Leave a request
House in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Modern house on the banks of the Berezina River for fishing and relaxing in silence!Quiet mo…
$90,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 367 m²
Excellent offer for those who want a comfortable and cozy stay near Minsk! For sale a spacio…
$230,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Narach, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a house in the picturesque agro-town of Naroch!Th…
$74,000
Leave a request
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
The house is for sale in Plebantsy. "" All communications. 20 acres, there is a garage, hous…
$115,000
Leave a request
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy cottage with furniture in S/T Sharik. From the ring road 39 km, a 10-minute …
$16,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$293,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 164 m²
For sale a modern beautiful house with a bath complex in the village of Lip Deck. Nice loca…
$323,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 326 m²
A unique project of a house 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road is for sale in the village of Gor…
$340,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$23,000
Leave a request
House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a modern and very cozy house with all amenities.The house is located in Leskovka, o…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Bucacinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bucacinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
The house in a quiet residential village with one large room 36 sq.m., a large hallway, a sp…
$4,900
Leave a request
House in Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale with amenities and gas heating. In the house, PVC windows, interior doors mdf…
$24,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale residential and guest house with sauna, 100% ready. Contract number with agency 35/…
$735,000
Leave a request
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the garden partnership "Rainbow", located in the Dzerzhinsky distri…
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Marjaliva, Belarus
House
Marjaliva, Belarus
Area 330 m²
Good location, nearby forestRepairs, appliances, fireplaceSee even more in our Telegram chan…
$550,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Dacha near the forest in ST "Yubileynoe-1" near the village of Yukhnovka, 17 km from the Mos…
$21,900
Leave a request
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 194 m²
For sale residential house 194.4 sq.m. (capital unfinished construction) in Pleschenitsy, 52…
$36,000
Leave a request
House in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A house is for sale for year-round living. Partly ready to live. Shifer's roof. The house is…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
House in the Minsk district, Yuzufovsky S/S, Maslovici, 18 km. from the Moscow Ring Road in …
$89,900
Leave a request
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Unique offer! Two apartment buildings on the same plotTwo houses on a plot of 7.89 acres in …
$139,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Excellent country house for year-round living ST "Harvest-2002", with the possibility of ins…
$53,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m., residential…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
House in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
This house is a real oasis for those who appreciate space and coziness.You will have at your…
$84,500
Leave a request

Property types in Minsk Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go