  2. Belarus
  3. Starobinski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 167 m²
Profitable investment: buy a house ❤️ Excellent spacious house in a picturesque place near S…
$159,000
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Dacha 15 km from Soligorsk ❤️ A comfortable cottage in the garden partnership "Gornyak-3", o…
$7,000
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Cozy, brick cottage with all communications ❤️This cottage is a unique opportunity to buy a …
$6,900
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Dacha 15 km from Soligorsk ❤️ Good dacha in the garden partnership "Miner-3" Address: Starob…
$6,700
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
A dream house 14 km from Soligorsk ❤️ Reliable two-storey house on 8 acres in the garden par…
$9,000
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a good country house in the garden partnership "Zaphipremotnik", Soligorsk district…
$8,300
House in Pavarcycy, Belarus
House
Pavarcycy, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in a picturesque place: your perfect holiday! ❤️ A two-storey cottage …
$13,000
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Dacha 14 km from Soligorsk ❤️ A cottage with a full set of amenities in the garden society "…
$12,600
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
Profitable investment: buy a cottage ❤️We present to your attention a premium cottage with a…
$188,000
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский
Cottage in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
A profitable investment - to buy a cottage ❤️We present to your attention a premium cottage …
$210,000
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Cozy dacha with a bath near Soligorsk ❤️An excellent option for those who are looking for a …
$9,900
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский

Properties features in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

