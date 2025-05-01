Show property on map Show properties list
  Azerski selski Savet
  2. Belarus
  3. Azerski selski Savet
  Residential

Residential properties for sale in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
22
23 properties total found
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Contract number with the agency 1005/1 from 2024-07-11
$109,000
3 bedroom house in Karaleva, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Karaleva, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a house in the suburbs of Minsk, in a cottage building D. Korolevo. Minsk region., …
$34,900
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 193 m²
House for sale in the cottage microdistrict of the agro-town Lake. HOUSE/COTTGE. Built in 2…
$140,000
House in Karaleva, Belarus
House
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Uncompleted mothballed building in the village of Korolevo (26 km from MKAD), the area of co…
$37,500
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
House for sale (suitable for year-round living) in the village "Dubishche" 27 km from Moscow…
$110,000
House in Vozera, Belarus
House
Vozera, Belarus
Area 61 m²
The house built in 2020 is located near a large clean lake, where a clean and well-kept beac…
$69,500
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Sale of a residential house in Basmanovka, Minsk region.Details on the phone. Contract numbe…
$79,500
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 179 m²
We present to your attention an exceptional offer - a house in the agro-town of Lake, locate…
$110,000
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
$23,900
Cottage in Karaleva, Belarus
Cottage
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 238 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in Korolevo (26 km from Moscow Ring Road) - watch a video tour …
$156,900
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a well-groomed beautiful plot 25 km from Minsk. The house…
$52,000
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A residential house with a garage and bath is for sale. The house is furnished and equipped …
$64,900
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
3 room apartment in Karaleva, Belarus
3 room apartment
Karaleva, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
$46,500
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
A unique place for a country life in   d. Zhmaki. Minskobl., Uzdenskyr-n, 22kotmkad. ----…
$23,900
House in Vozera, Belarus
House
Vozera, Belarus
Area 193 m²
House for sale in the cottage microdistrict of the agro-town Lake. HOUSE/COTTGE. Built in 2…
$140,000
House in Karaleva, Belarus
House
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Cozy log house in a fabulous corner! ❤️ Dreaming of your own country house, where you can re…
$76,900
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vozera, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention an exceptional sentence – The house in the agricultural town of…
$110,000
House in Vozera, Belarus
House
Vozera, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Miraculous agro-town Lake, enveloped with its cozy embrace beautiful lake, 15 minutes from M…
$45,000
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale a modern cottage fully ready to live in 20 minutes from the Moscow Ring Road, Agrog…
$195,000
2 bedroom house in Vozera, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Vozera, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
The house built in 2020 is located near a large clean lake, where a clean and well-kept beac…
$69,500
House in Karaleva, Belarus
House
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale a house in the suburbs of Minsk, in a cottage building D. Korolevo. Minsk region., …
$34,900
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
We offer you a house for year-round living in a comfortable distance from Minsk. 24 km from …
$125,000
Properties features in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
