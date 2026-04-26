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Residential properties with garden for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
50
Barysaw
40
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
123
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
125
Show more
127 properties total found
Cottage in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 421 m²
A very spacious house of your dreams is for sale!We present to your attention a luxurious co…
$462,500
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House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale is a 2-storey garden house with a land plot in the S/T "Builder-59", not far from A…
$14,000
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House in Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale in a quiet cozy place, the village of Kalita Slutsk district. The house is un…
$3,900
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AdriastarAdriastar
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 810 m²
The elite mansion of 1100 sq.m in 15 km from Minsk in the quiet and beautifull place. the …
$475,000
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House in Apcak, Belarus
House
Apcak, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Ready for dialogue. Excellent option near Minsk in a prestigious cottage building with the p…
$61,900
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House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
For sale! Puhović direction! 50 km from MKAD!Cozy garden house for a small family to relax f…
$10,000
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GrekodomGrekodom
House in Drazdy, Belarus
House
Drazdy, Belarus
A house for sale for year-round living.The house has gas, water, sewerage, well-maintained a…
$39,900
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Cottage in Pryvolny, Belarus
Cottage
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 285 m²
For sale is an excellent 2-storey house with a basement and 2 terraces in the immediate vici…
$170,000
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House in Biazvierchavicy, Belarus
House
Biazvierchavicy, Belarus
Area 68 m²
A residential house for sale in the village of Bezverkhovichi of Slutsk district, 5 km from …
$27,000
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Cottage in Lyuban, Belarus
Cottage
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 175 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with chic territory at the address: ag. Sorochi, Energetikov str.,…
$90,000
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4 bedroom house in Narach, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a house in the picturesque agro-town of Naroch!Th…
$74,000
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House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
The house is for sale in Plebantsy. "" All communications. 20 acres, there is a garage, hous…
$115,000
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House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy cottage with furniture in S/T Sharik. From the ring road 39 km, a 10-minute …
$16,900
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$293,000
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Cottage in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 164 m²
For sale a modern beautiful house with a bath complex in the village of Lip Deck. Nice loca…
$323,000
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Cottage in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 326 m²
A unique project of a house 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road is for sale in the village of Gor…
$340,000
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4 bedroom house in Skarynichy, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Skarynichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
A dream of owning a home near the capital.We present to your attention a house that is the p…
$119,000
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House in Piatryski, Belarus
House
Piatryski, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale in ag. Petrishki 27 km from MKAD Molodechnen direction. The paved road approa…
$95,000
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House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
A small cottage is sold 22 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Myadel direction. The house i…
$11,000
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Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 297 m²
The concept of the house is a stylish alternative to a cramped apartment with a bunch of nei…
$114,900
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House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Agrostead with 3 houses on a plot of 12.8 acres in a picturesque place with houses equipped …
$71,500
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House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a modern and very cozy house with all amenities.The house is located in Leskovka, o…
Price on request
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House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
A house for sale with a great bath. The house is located in Borok, 20 km from Slutsk and 100…
$9,200
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House in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in the / t "Tourist-Uzda", Deschensky village council, Uzden distr…
$13,500
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House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
We offer the purchase of a dacha in a / t "Montage-82", located across the road from Ag. Pet…
$19,500
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House in Bucacinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bucacinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
The house in a quiet residential village with one large room 36 sq.m., a large hallway, a sp…
$4,900
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House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy suburban 3x-com House in the picturesque village of Karpovichi, Vilei distri…
$15,800
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House in Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale with amenities and gas heating. In the house, PVC windows, interior doors mdf…
$24,000
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House in Pryvolny, Belarus
House
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 233 m²
For sale a country house in an ecologically clean suburb of Minsk in the village of Privolny…
$134,900
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House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the garden partnership "Rainbow", located in the Dzerzhinsky distri…
$19,900
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Property types in Minsk Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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