Residential properties for sale in Machulishchy, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
3
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
$64,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Machulishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Machulishchy, Belarus
Area 165 m²
$300,000
Leave a request
House in Machulishchy, Belarus
House
Machulishchy, Belarus
Area 167 m²
House in a.g. Maculis- Only 10 km from Minsk Buses, minibuses regularly - Central gas, water…
$66,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/9
$51,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
$54,900
Leave a request
House in Machulishchy, Belarus
House
Machulishchy, Belarus
Area 169 m²
A bright house in a modern style in the city of P. Machuli - 12 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$179,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 9/9
3-room apartment Maculishchi, Youth str., 17 10 km from Moscow. The total area of the SNB 70…
$59,000
Leave a request
