Residential properties for sale in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

apartments
13
houses
12
25 properties total found
1 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright and warm apartment - Cozy 1-room apartment - Total area - 38.1 sq.m. - Well thought …
$39,900
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale a house for year-round living 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Dzerzhinsk. The pl…
$31,400
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 289 m²
House for sale in the picturesque area of Dzerzhinsk - Makavchitsy! The house is located on …
$67,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a compact and comfortable house in the city of Dzerzhinsk, 30 km from Minsk, which …
$107,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale a single apartment house on 11 acres of land (PNV) 15 minutes drive from Minsk! Use…
$28,600
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 3-room apartment in the heart of Dzerzhinsk. Warm, cozy and bright apartment for sa…
$53,000
Cottage in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale residential building 2018 builtThe house has two floors. Total area 214.8, Resident…
$149,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy, strong house +8 acres of land PNV, a quiet place. The house stands on a fla…
$47,000
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale an excellent 3-room apartment in a brick house built in 1989. Throughout the apartm…
$55,000
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale an excellent 3-room apartment in a brick house built in 1989. Throughout the apartm…
$54,500
2 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
Bright and warm apartment - Cozy 2-room apartment. Total area - 51.9 sq.m., residential - 30…
$48,000
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious treshka in Dzerzhinsk on Pushkin Street. For sale 3-room apartment in a good area o…
$58,500
4 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy 4-room apartment in the heart of Dzerzhinsk! A unique offer for those who …
$74,500
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright and warm apartment in a brick house built in 1993! - Cozy 3-room apartments. Total ar…
$62,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Sale of a residential building in the inhabited area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, near a school, a kinde…
$90,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A house for sale in the picturesque area of Dzerzhinsk.A quiet, peaceful place, around priva…
$65,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a good, equipped, residential house in the city of Dzerzhinsk (34 km from Minsk). …
$67,000
Apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Half a house for sale in the satellite city of Dzerzhinsk! Total area: 51.7 square meters. …
$40,500
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 3-room apartment with magnificent views of the city, just 20 minutes drive from Min…
$69,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Dzerzhinsk,…
$26,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 226 m²
Spacious plot with capital structure and bath in the center of Dzerzhinsk We offer a unique …
$72,500
2 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/9
Virtual tour on PC watch here! For sale 2-room apartment with a good layout, where fresh, go…
$64,500
2 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-room apartment with a practical layout of Dzerzhinsk, Sharko St., 2. corp.2 The a…
$44,500
Cottage 6 rooms in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
A large, beautiful cottage in a quiet, green area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, the house has 2 entrances…
$179,900
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3rd apartment, located in a three-apartment residential building, in Dzerzhinsk 30 …
$32,000
