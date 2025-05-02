Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Sale of a modern cottage in Shatila!Great layout of the house:First floor.large living room …
$150,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 475 m²
Great location of the house, near. Dzerzhinsk, 30 km away. From Minsk.   Near the site is a …
$156,500
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Modern house in a picturesque place near Dzerzhinsk For sale a new, high-quality house in th…
$48,900
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
For sale in the CT "border guard".Video review of the cottage:https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMrFmHW5…
$66,800
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
It's for sale at the Border Guard. 35 km from Moscow in the Brest direction. All communicati…
$49,900
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale a house with two plots of 7 main and 14 acres in the LPH from the Moscow Ring Road …
$17,900
3 bedroom house in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a unique two-storey cottage in the station "Michurinets 87" (Dzerzhinsky district, …
$21,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
House for sale in Yasyutevichi, which is 7 km from Dzerzhinsk and 37 km from Minsk in the Br…
$40,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale a unique two-storey cottage in the station "Michurinets 87" (Dzerzhinsky district, …
$21,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Two-level residential building in a picturesque place, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Road in th…
$75,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
Address: Rozovka villageThe house, with an area of ​​43.5 m2, has partially installed PVC do…
$18,900
House in Dziahilna, Belarus
House
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Spacious cottage in a well-maintained CT "Blue Ponds" ❤️For sale cottage in ST "Blue ponds" …
$29,700
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Address: D. PinkIn the house, an area of 43.5 m2, partially installed PVC windows, metal fro…
$17,900
House in Dziahilna, Belarus
House
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 142 m²
On sale a chic cottage on a flat plot with a freestanding bath, garden and a small garden. …
$144,000
House in Navelicy, Belarus
House
Navelicy, Belarus
Area 189 m²
For sale in a house in Nevelici.The house is blocky, bricked and insulated, the total thickn…
$190,000
House in Dziahilna, Belarus
House
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Urgent!! Hurry!!!Cozy, cool house waiting for a friendly family!!We offer you a wonderful of…
$89,000
