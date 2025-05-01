Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
21
21 property total found
3 room house in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy house is sold in the picturesque village of Himoroda 42km from the Moscow Ring Road (…
$30,478
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
$250,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale a cozy one-storey house in the village Zarechnoye. Rakov direction 24 km from Minsk…
$102,800
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
Looking for the perfect place to live, where comfort and style are combined with nature? We …
$169,900
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Medic 92" The plot is flat, of the correct shape (10 hundred)At the …
$16,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a country house located on a plot of 30 acres, of which 13 are private property and…
$134,700
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
$155,900
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
House (readiness 40%) , there is an individual project, central water supply, the possibilit…
$65,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
$39,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
For sale two-level house with a total area of 90m2, in a quiet place near the forest, from t…
$28,500
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale in a blocked house in Ag. Putchino, Grodno direction w…
$45,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a solid, strong house 38 km from Mkad in Antonovshchyna with a plot of 25 acres in …
$16,700
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A strong house made of timber in the center of a living village in Dzerzhinsky district is l…
$19,700
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 162 m²
$108,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Uncompleted preserved capital building in the village of Yankivtsi ❤️ Uncompleted preserved …
$15,900
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
For sale cottage with a total area of 67 m2. The percentage of readiness is 65. ST "MARA 200…
$45,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
The house was built right for itself. Pile foundation, reinforced walls, high-quality double…
$85,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Link to the TikTok review Cozy house for sale in the picturesque village of Chimorody 42 km …
$30,457
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Warm house with a plot of 22 acres ❤️Strong house near Minsk with a large plot and a Russian…
$18,500
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 221 m²
Spacious modern house in a picturesque place ❤️ Cozy and bright house is fully ready for lif…
$169,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
Dream house on 31 acres of land - peace, comfort, nature! ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious plot…
$99,000
