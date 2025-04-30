Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
11
Barysaw
56
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
122
Zdanovicki selski Savet
106
2 390 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krupica, Belarus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krupica, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located on a hill, which is marked on maps as a biosphere reserve. Here the hea…
$325,083
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Contract number with agency 401/1 from 2025-04-26
$8,500
House in Lubisyna, Belarus
House
Lubisyna, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Residential house in ag.Lubishino (Cherven district). The house is logged, siding. The roof …
$39,900
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 263 m²
House for sale 20 minutes from Moscowe. Masters On the site there is a separate building: a …
$220,000
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. A grain 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction. Abo…
$320,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadWooden house of 1…
$20,000
House in Garodzki, Belarus
House
Garodzki, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Great house for sale near the lake in ag. Towns of Volozhinsky district. Just an hour to Mi…
$23,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A small cozy brick house born in 1997 on the banks of the Svisloch River, 18 km. from Minsk …
$42,500
House in Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Cozy log one-level house with a plot of 25 acres! ❤️This warm home is exactly what you need!…
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
Water is seasonal, electricity 220, roads are cleaned, auto -shop drives, a great stone with…
$9,500
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 766 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in Raubichi.25 acres of land. The form of ownership is private.Tota…
$266,900
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Located in the actively developing satellite city of Minsk - the city of Fanopol (only 12 km…
$70,000
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
❤️For sale cottage in Kazelshchyna, with a total area of 139 square meters, on a plot of 15 …
$250,000
2 bedroom house in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque village of Shpakovshchina, surrounded by nature and only 35 kilometers fr…
$50,000
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
Leave a request
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
For sale is a plot of 15 acres with unfinished mothballed capital building in the village of…
$46,900
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. Hategino! Yeah. Khatezhino is 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the…
$196,000
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 111 m²
The contract number with agency 1135 dated 2025-02-24
Price on request
House in Pryluki, Belarus
House
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy house for sale in a picturesque historical place near Minsk! Description: We offer you …
$160,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale a large house for a friendly family in Zhodino! There will indeed be space for both…
$89,900
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
The most picturesque place with beautiful nature and wonderful views of the lake!House for s…
$75,000
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A house for sale in Ag. Sloboda. On a high foundation, a wooden house was built, with an are…
$15,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 167 m²
For sale a cozy house in a beautiful place in Dehan. About your future home: - The plot is 2…
$99,900
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
House in Gara, Belarus
House
Gara, Belarus
Area 248 m²
For sale a chic cottage for year-round living, the cottage is ready to live!!!Consider the o…
$90,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a plot with a village house in the village of Yuzefovo, 39 km from the Moscow Ring …
$19,900
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "Alesya", Mogilev direction, 21 km from MKAD.The total area of t…
$60,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
4 bedroom house in Haradzishcha, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 1
The sale of a new, stylish cottage with a European Republic located in the suburbs of Minsk …
$235,000
Property types in Minsk Region

cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
