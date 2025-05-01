Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
14
18 properties total found
House in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale ready-to-live 2-room apartment in a blocked house: Mikhanovichsky S / S, pos. Dacha…
$52,000
2 room apartment in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
$52,000
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 38 m²
$44,000
2 room apartment in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
$37,000
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 101 m²
A house for sale in Minsk district. In walking distance the railway station Mikhanovichi, s…
$84,900
House in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
$84,900
House in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 420 m²
House for sale in ag. Mihanovichi is 13km from Moscow. The house is built of high-quality ma…
$95,900
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House for sale in ag. Mikhanovichi - 13 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Minsk district, Minsk …
$74,000
House in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 188 m²
An excellent plot, 15 acres in a lifetime inherited property, an excellent house was built o…
$57,000
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 180 m²
12 km from Minsk for sale a new house on a private property! Serafimovo, Field Street, 53 …
$95,000
House in Čurylavičy, Belarus
House
Čurylavičy, Belarus
Area 184 m²
House for sale in a.g. Churilovichi (12 km from Moscow Ring Road);plot of 13.92 acres in pri…
$125,000
3 room apartment in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious bright three-bedroom apartment for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk (17 km from …
$45,000
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential house for sale (Minsk district, Minsk region, Mikhanovichsky s/s) 13 km from Mos…
$92,000
Apartment in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
$21,000
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Dream House in Mihanovic ❤️ Spacious house with a large plot of 12 km from Minsk - comfort a…
$169,900
6 room house in Serafimova, Belarus
6 room house
Serafimova, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 2
House with a site near Minsk: village Serafimovo, 13 km from the Moscow Ring Road. Why is it…
$65,000
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 125 m²
$62,000
