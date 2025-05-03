Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Belarus

Minsk
92
Maladzyechna
11
Mahilyow
14
Baranavichy
24
25 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Zaslawye, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
The cottage development is located in the Zagorje microdistrict, near the Minsk Sea. The hou…
$203,000

3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
The new project of a one-storey house is the last of the projected, having absorbed all the …
$183,680

1 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
This project of one-storey house will not leave indifferent lovers of laconic forms and opti…
$125,400

2 room house in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Do not miss the summer, spend it with your family in nature. Gardenary Comfort « Sun 201…
$24,900

4 bedroom house in Haradzishcha, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 1
The sale of a new, stylish cottage with a European Republic located in the suburbs of Minsk …
$235,000

2 bedroom house in Viazyn, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Viazyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern, ecological house in a picturesque agro -town Vyazin.   Vodody -Gorodogogo -c…
$191,000

4 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
This project is the most spacious of all the variants. The visual concept of the two-storey …
$198,000

Cottage 6 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
House in the center of Minsk with land in private ownershipThe house designed by the famous …
$610,000

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Mazanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mazanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique recreation center is sold, located in the picturesque corner of Belarus, in the hor…
$160,000

6 bedroom house in Annopal, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Annopal, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 444 m²
Number of floors 2
You will find a large comfortable house in two floors with a very pleasant cost for such a m…
$125,000

2 bedroom house in Vozera, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Vozera, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
The house built in 2020 is located near a large clean lake, where a clean and well-kept beac…
$69,500

3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is designed in the Barnhouse style, characterised by laconic and minimalist exteri…
$166,540

3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
The house project is identical to house 5.1 in layout and differs only in the direction of t…
$170,500

5 bedroom house in Patryski, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Patryski, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for solitude and rest? Meet your perfect cottage! ______________________ Sold b…
$20,000

2 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
A new and improved project of cottage 2.2 with an added covered carport for 2 cars, which re…
$224,900

3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
The final project of the one-storey house is the last of the projected, having absorbed all …
$265,199

3 bedroom house in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque village of Monastery, located in the Braslavsky district of the Vitebsk r…
$77,000

3 bedroom house in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
Among the picturesque expanses of the Minsk region, in the picturesque village of Dovnara, o…
$99,000

3 bedroom house in Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
A atmospheric residential building is sold, located on the banks of the Neman River, in the …
$74,000

House in Annopal, Belarus
House
Annopal, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale. All those characteristics...Beautiful, cozy, spacious and at the same time c…
$245,000

2 bedroom house in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque village of Shpakivshchyna, surrounded by nature and only 35 kilometers fr…
$45,000

3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
The project of the house has a strict geometry and will fall into the soul of those who love…
$170,500

3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
This project has been renovated. The house is designed in the Barnhouse style, characterised…
$285,000

Cottage 7 bedrooms in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
communications: electricity (220/380V, generator 5.5 kW), central water supply and well, loc…
$489,000

5 room house in Minsk, Belarus
5 room house
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a house at 20 Ryabinnitskaya Street. It is located in an ecolog…
$790,000


cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
