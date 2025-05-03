Houses for sale in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage in Rudna, Belarus
Cottage
Rudna, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Modern cottage 38 km from Minsk.- A landscaped plot of 14.96 acres, fully fenced, form of ow…
$93,900
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
House for sale in the village of Garbuzy Dzerzhinsky district. 46 km from Moscow. Hiding in…
$22,000
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale plot with a house: - an old log cabin;- area of 25 acres;- form of ownership: PNV- …
$34,000
Cottage in Rudna, Belarus
Cottage
Rudna, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Contract number with agency 1358 from 2024-10-08
$55,000
Cottage in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
Ready manor in d. Pozhzhino in the Dzerzhinsky district, 48 km from the Moscow Ring Road, a …
$124,900
House in Negarelae, Belarus
House
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Dzerzhinsky district, in the center of the a / g Negorele, 38 km from Mins…
$75,000
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 1
An unfinished building (NZKS) in the village of Kolodniki (Dzerzhinsky district, 40 km from …
$7,500
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
On sale is a cozy garden house in the picturesque garden partnership Krynitsa-91, Dzerzhinsk…
$10,900
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Cozy cottage with garage❤️This cozy cottage will be an ideal place to relax and spend time i…
$7,500
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Cozy dacha! Garden Association "Pure Rosinka". Coordinates - 53.590645, 26.999903 Dzerzhins…
$16,000
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
Modern and cozy frame house, which was built in compliance with all technologies, located aw…
$87,000
House in Energetykau, Belarus
House
Energetykau, Belarus
Area 108 m²
The house in a picturesque place, 39 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Brest direction.The…
$86,000
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
New, modern, fully liveable house in St Veras d. A 30-minute drive from Minsk. 15 km from Dz…
$22,000
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
It's time to buy a cottage. ❤️ A cozy country house with a flat plot in the garden partnersh…
$21,900
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale two-level house with author's design. The year of construction is 2014. The wall ma…
$287,400
Cottage in Negarelae, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Modern cottage of profiled timber, in a blocked house, 42 km. from Minsk on the highway M1 M…
$77,500
House in Rudna, Belarus
House
Rudna, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Warm house after reconstruction with a plot of 25 acres Exchange for an apartment P. Energet…
$26,900
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
An unfinished building (NZKS) in the village of Kolodniki (Dzerzhinsky district, 40 km from …
$7,500
House in Rudna, Belarus
House
Rudna, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a house 37 km from Moscow on the Brest highway.The mansard type house was built in …
$67,000
House in Negarelae, Belarus
House
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Contract number with the agency 349/1 from 2025-04-05
$32,000
