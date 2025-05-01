Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

28 properties total found
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 30 m²
House in Smolevichi. ❤️ Great place for your house! Peace and quiet and clean air around. Ad…
$38,900
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Modern one-storey house without finishing for year-round living in 2024 p. in Smolevichi, 28…
$76,000
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Residential cozy house in the satellite town of Smolevichi, Minsk region, Moscow direction, …
$59,900
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 169 m²
The price is reduced for a residential house in Smolevichi. 1987 Gp, 7 rooms in total.2 leve…
$58,000
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
The new project of a one-storey house is the last of the projected, having absorbed all the …
$183,680
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
The house project is identical to house 5.1 in layout and differs only in the direction of t…
$170,500
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
A new type of one-storey house with a detailed layout allows you to keep the comfort of life…
$157,300
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
The project of the house has a strict geometry and will fall into the soul of those who love…
$170,500
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
The house in the center ❤️ Do you dream of a comfortable life in your own home with all the …
$43,500
1 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautiful wooden house in a picturesque place Smolevichi, located just 28 kilomet…
$57,423
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is designed in the Barnhouse style, characterised by laconic and minimalist exteri…
$166,540
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
The final project of the one-storey house is the last of the projected, having absorbed all …
$265,199
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale in Smolevichy in the Moscow direction, 28 km from the Moscow Ring Road. The t…
$42,000
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a residential house located in Smolevichi on Kalinin Street, Moscow direction, 32 k…
$33,000
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 118 m²
We present to your attention a house in the Lipki microdistrict, Smolevichi, Moscow directio…
$109,900
4 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
This project is the most spacious of all the variants. The visual concept of the two-storey …
$198,000
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 118 m²
We present to your attention a house in the Lipki microdistrict, Smolevichi, Moscow directio…
$149,800
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 119 m²
We will sell a house in the city satellite Smolevichi in the cottage village of Lipki. Canne…
$47,000
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a beautiful wooden house in a picturesque place Smolevichi, located just 28 kilomet…
$57,432
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
An old strong house for reconstruction. There is a permit for reconstruction. The project ca…
$27,500
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
This project has been renovated. The house is designed in the Barnhouse style, characterised…
$285,000
2 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
A new and improved project of cottage 2.2 with an added covered carport for 2 cars, which re…
$224,900
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Your ideal home in Smolevichy: comfort and coziness on 15 acres! ❤️ For sale a wonderful one…
$59,000
Cottage in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Unique offer! Cottage with access to the forest in the neighborhood "Lipki" - your new corne…
$220,000
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 163 m²
A cozy house is sold. Readiness is 100%. City Center, near shops, school, children's sad, bu…
$85,000
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Modern spacious house in the city center with a garage! ❤️ For sale high-quality built and s…
$69,000
1 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
This project of one-storey house will not leave indifferent lovers of laconic forms and opti…
$125,400
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 159 m²
I will sell the house, Smolevichi, Moscow e.g., 28.4 km from Moscow Ring Road For sale a ne…
$62,500
