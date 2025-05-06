Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Maladzyechna
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Home for a large family with a good location! ❤️ A comfortable house in the quiet private se…
$32,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house for sale for a large family in the city. Very good! ❤️Buying a house in an excellent…
$27,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 131 m²
The house in the city is completely ready to live!! ❤️ For sale a new house with a large gar…
$101,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 156 m²
For sale a good house in Molodechno, Radoshkovichskaya str. Excellent two-storey cozy house …
$119,900
Leave a request
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 57 m²
House with all amenities in the center ❤️ House in the center Molodechno with all communicat…
$39,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 90 m²
On a flat ennobled plot of 9.26 acres, in the center of the city Molodechno, a residential h…
$33,500
Leave a request
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Cozy house for sale in Molodechno! It is possible to exchange for a one-room apartment with …
$41,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 94 m²
House in a beautiful place with a gazebo, garage! ❤️A house with three living rooms, all com…
$70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Two houses in the 4th district Molodechno ❤️ Do you want to live in a comfortable house in a…
$149,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 97 m²
For sale a unique one-storey house for year-round living in the city of Molodechno!The house…
$91,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Maladzyechna, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go