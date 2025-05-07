Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus

48 properties total found
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Box of a residential house in Brest R-N.1 floor, attic. General.SNB - 132.37 sq.m., total. -…
$90,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1993.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB - 79.5 sq.m, total…
$27,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1963 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 69.1 sq.m., General. - 62…
$47,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Lot 6958. In Chernavchitsky village council, 10 km from Brest, a reconstructed residential b…
$22,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Box of a residential house of residential type in the Brest district. 1st floor. General SNB…
$68,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 226 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1995 2nd floor. General.SNB - 362.8 sq.m., total. - 225…
$114,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 207.1 sq.m. …
$29,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1985 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 68.3 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: m…
$15,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Kamenetsky direction 200306 Residentia…
$95,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1st floor, attic. General SNB - 55.3 sq.m, total. - 53.3…
$19,800
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2000 1st floor, attic. Total - 91.3 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: …
$13,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2024 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 89.13 sq.m., G…
$59,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 49.3 sq.m, total. - 49.3 sq.m. 2…
$17,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2000 1st floor, attic. Total - 29.5 sq.m. Walls: material …
$19,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Box of a summer house of residential type in Brest district. 2017 1 floor, attic. Total SNB …
$43,500
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2016 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 48.5 sq.m., total.…
$36,500
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB ~ 198.0 sq.m., total. - 1…
$165,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Residential building in the ecological suburb of Brest. 2021 1st floor. General SNB- 103.6 s…
$170,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 1932 1 floor General.SNB - 40.1 sq.m., Gener…
$35,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1990.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 139.47 sq.m, tot…
$22,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1968 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 73.6 sq.m., General. - 60…
$39,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1935 1st floor. General.SNB - 64.7 sq.m., total. - 46.5…
$25,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1935 1st floor. General SNB - 34.8 sq.m, total. …
$15,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1998 1st floor. General - 44.5 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: The m…
$31,100
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Contract number with agency 8579 of 2025-02-17
$122,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Box of a garden house in the Brest district. 2020.P. 1st floor. Total.- 50.0 sq.m. 1 room. W…
$69,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 1994 1st floor, attic. Total. - 71.5 sq.m.,…
$49,000
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2022 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 133.0 sq.m., G…
$50,000
House in Carnaucycki selski
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2017 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 153.7 sq.m., total…
$122,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Box of a residential building to the rafter system in the Brest district. 2020.P. 1st floor.…
$46,500
