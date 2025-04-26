Houses for sale in Lida, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 89 m²
For sale 4-room house in the r-n str.Gen.Bedy. Total area of 88.8 m2, residential 71.8 m2, k…
$26,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 145 m²
House for sale in the Sverdlova area. Located on the street. 5 December. The house is large …
$37,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Wide, 1 km from the city is a functional house for life. The walls of brick and GSB, insulat…
$65,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 315 m²
The house on the corner of the street. Warsaw. Excellent location. Water, electricity, gas a…
$15,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale 1 apartment in 4 apartment residential building on 3rd Kuibyshev street.The total a…
$12,900
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale on Maxim Gorky.Ideal location, corner house, asphalt, land - 6.94 hundred.T…
$18,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House for sale in the area of Sverdlov on the street. 1st Vilnius with a good plot, which co…
$17,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 149 m²
A house for sale in the Youth District. 90 percent ready. In the house, a triple reinforceme…
$94,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale 4-room apartment on the street. Kuibysheva in a residential one-story house with al…
$56,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 214 m²
A mansard type house is for sale on Peschanaya Street (Tsarskoye Village). The house was bui…
$264,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale 1 floor log house with attic floor. House built in 2005, completely burned. The hou…
$88,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 176 m²
The house is completely ready to live on the street. 1st Hasanovskaya. A large well-kept plo…
$52,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 128 m²
House for sale on Poselkova 42, with a plot of 12.05 hundred.The total area is 128.2 square …
$21,999
Cottage in Lida, Belarus
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
Area 311 m²
On sale a modern, stylish cottage in a prestigious area, with a plot of 10 acres. The cottag…
$145,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
$55,700
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Description House for sale in the area of the hospital, 1970, built, wooden, covered with br…
$34,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 103 m²
The house is for sale, fully ready for year-round living.Main characteristics:- 3 bedrooms a…
$69,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 77 m²
A residential house on Gerasimov Street (floor of the house) is for sale, completely ready f…
$45,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Your cozy corner in Lida, Shchedrin district! For sale is a residential brick house with an …
$26,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 221 m²
For sale a two-level residential house, a wooden brick, plastered, with two separate entranc…
$38,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Spacious brick house on the street is for sale. Zhabinsky, Kalinin district!Address: Zhabins…
$31,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Sale of 2k apartment in the house, two plots of land, household buildings, a gazebo in the y…
$11,700
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 212 m²
The house has large spacious rooms, large bright windows and high ceilings. Gas, water suppl…
$85,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale one-story house in the Youth microdistrict. The house has 4 rooms and a kitchen. Ga…
$26,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Sale of a cozy, warm house with a plot of 6.5 acres. The house is fully prepared for living.…
$54,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale share in the house on the street. Chernyshevsky. Total area of the share in the hou…
$17,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 177 m²
An unfinished building of the house, near the 3rd Lake Lida. Spacious, with a garage for two…
$66,500
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a detached house on Vydayko Street with all amenities. The house has 5 living rooms…
$40,999
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house is built of large panels, insulated with 100 mm polystyrene foam and sheathed with…
$125,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 77 m²
On sale is a brick house with gas heating, completely ready for living. The house has centra…
$50,999
