Houses for sale in Kobryn, Belarus

33 properties total found
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 121 m²
In Kobrin, a house is for sale in a quiet and cozy place on Beregovaya Street. Total area 12…
$135,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 72 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 1999 1st floor. General.SNB - 72.1 sq.m., General. - 72.1 s…
$31,900
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 46 m²
In Kobrin, a house is for sale, located on Lenin Street, built in 1949, in 2023 the house wa…
$26,800
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 202910Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2014…
$70,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 128 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2006 2 floors, attic, basement. General.SNB - 1…
$83,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 201393The residential building in …
$150,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 151 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 2006 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 265.3 sq.m., total. - …
$110,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 46 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1948 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 50.8 sq.m., Gener…
$30,900
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 109 m²
In Ostrovlyany, Kobrin district, a house is for sale, in a quiet and cozy place. The house i…
$75,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Residential building in Kobrin. 1994.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 276.8 sq.m, total.- 2…
$110,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 84 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1991 1st floor. General.SNB - 97.1 sq.m., total…
$50,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Sale of a box of a house in Kobrin district, Kobrin 202637Korobka residential building in Br…
$155,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 118 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 1986 2nd floor. General.SNB - 117.5 sq.m., total. - 117.5 s…
$50,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 291 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 2004 2nd floor, ground floor. General.SNB - 294.6 sq.m., to…
$99,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale single-apartment apartment on the street Field in Kobrin. The house is one-storey, …
$28,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Residential house in Kobrin.1961 1 floor. General.SNB - 45.5 sq.m., total. - 45.5 sq.m., liv…
$14,500
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 150 m²
A box of a residential building in Cobrin. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 178.6 sq.m., total. ~…
$27,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 193764 House in Kobrin. 2 floors. …
$121,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Residential building in Kobrin. 1938 1st floor. General SNB- sq.m, total.- 50.8 sq.m, veins.…
$16,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 145 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 2017 1 floor General.SNB - 177.1 sq.m., General. - 144.7 sq…
$135,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 160568Zhiloy house 2007 Kobrin…
$94,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Offered for sale a two-level cottage on Mir street in the city of Kobrin. House built in 201…
$155,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 131 m²
A box of an apartment building in Kobrin. 2020 1 floor General.SNB - 131.3 sq.m., General. -…
$26,500
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Offered for sale residential house on ooh Conifer in Kobrin. 2007 House buildings, total are…
$94,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 108 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2017 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 115.7 sq.m., gene…
$109,700
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 182727Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2017…
$144,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 69 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 1st floor. General.SNB - 68.6 sq.m., General. - 68.6 sq.m.,…
$35,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 189 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 193595Zhiloy house in the Kobr…
$80,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 77 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 1973 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 76.9 sq.m., General. - 76.9 s…
$32,500
