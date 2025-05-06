Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cerninski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
37 properties total found
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1995 1st floor, attic. Total - 40.2 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: …
$33,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Sale of a box of a house in the Brest region, Cherninskoye direction 211442 Box of a residen…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 538 m²
Residential building for finishing in the Brest district, floor. General SNB - 538.0 sq.m, 1…
$145,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Brest district, Cherninsky direction 190200Zhiloy house …
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 151.3 sq.m.,…
$59,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Excellent house for decoration in the village of Velyun of the Cherninsky village council.We…
$69,900
Leave a request
House in Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Lot 6923. Sale of a cottage near the forest in the suburbs, Cherninsky S / S. Sign up to vie…
$220,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 216.4 sq.m., total. - 2…
$148,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2019 1st floor, attic. General. - 181.35 sq.…
$69,900
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Residential building for finishing in the Brest district. 2022 1st floor, attic. General SNB…
$128,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cherni, Belarus
Cottage
Cherni, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Object code 07623: We work for the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency …
$148,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1992 1st floor, ground floor. General.SNB - 232.6 sq.m.…
$41,500
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 2000 p. 1st floor, attic. Total - 40.9 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls:…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. Walls: material is silicate brick; facade finishes are pla…
$8,300
Leave a request
House in Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Lot 8680. Residential cottage behind the Powerhouse. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Lo…
$53,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 51.0 sq.m., General. - 51.0 sq…
$29,500
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 474 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2014 1st floor, basement, attic. General.SNB - 503.7 sq…
$500,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 2000.P. 1st floor, attic. Total .- 42.5 sq.m. 2 rooms. W…
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 170712Korobka residential buildi…
$49,500
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2024 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 111.0 sq.m., general. - 1…
$189,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2020 1st floor, attic. General. - 136.6 sq.m…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Cherninsky direction 201711Zhiloy hous…
$330,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 163 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2020 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 162.81 sq.m., …
$36,800
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2011 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 229.0 sq.m., General. - 1…
$199,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 2003.P. 2 floors, basement. General SNB- 297.0 s…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1992 2nd floor, ground floor. General.SNB - 245.6 sq.m.…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Box of a residential building in the Brest district. 2014.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 64.2 sq…
$70,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Residential house for clean finishing in Brest region. 2023 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 107.1 s…
$79,900
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1955 1 floor General.SNB - 26.0 sq.m., General. - 26.0 …
$40,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2014 2nd floor. General.SNB - 119.5 sq.m., total. - 116…
$105,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go