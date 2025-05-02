Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
$55,000
2 room house in Uzlyany, Belarus
2 room house
Uzlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
30 km from MKAD. District house. The shifer roof does not proceed. Combined floors are a tre…
$12,800
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale Dacha near, N. P. Ravnopolye in private ownership. The plot is flat, fenced with a …
$7,500
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale cottage in / t "Sharik" Perezhirsky village Council, Pukhovichi district, 33 km fro…
$7,770
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House for sale in Zalesye, 33 km. from MKAD - Pukhovichi direction.The plot is well-groomed,…
$12,900
House in Pyarezhir, Belarus
House
Pyarezhir, Belarus
Area 37 m²
The house in Perezir is located 19 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovichi direction.…
$45,500
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 189 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with all communications in the village of Zabolo…
$64,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Cozy cottage for sale 38 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovichi direction!Address: M…
$7,800
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
For sale unfinished house in a picturesque village of Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, jus…
$31,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale a cottage plot with a house 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in ST Voskhod-3, Perezh…
$8,800
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
An evenly manicured plot of 6 acres overlooks a very picturesque river, behind which the for…
$5,400
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A bathhouse surrounded by a pine forest. It breathes easily and rests. The plot is doubled, …
$25,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
For sale a house with furniture in a picturesque place of Karavaevo! The house with a plot …
$65,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale a cozy dacha in the CT Malinniki. 40 km from MKAD in the Pukhovichi direction.Addre…
$11,000
House in Raunapolle, Belarus
House
Raunapolle, Belarus
Area 34 m²
For sale a large plot of 22 acres with a wooden house in the d, Ravnopolye, Central, Pukhovi…
$15,800
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Excellent cottage with a large house in ST Metrostroy, 146 sq.m 3-level house On the ground …
$22,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a good cottage near the forestHouse from the northern forest with an area of 60.7 s…
$16,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 19 m²
For sale cottage in a picturesque place in the Pukhovichi district in the village "Progress"…
$7,770
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Your country dream is waiting for you! For sale 2-storey cottage from a timber for year-roun…
$59,900
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
For sale two-storey cottage of brick with a plot of 7 acres. Located in CT "Svyazist" Pukhov…
$23,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy cottage with furniture in S/T Sharik. From the ring road 39 km, a 10-minute …
$23,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Country with bath, fireplace and cozy terrace ❤️A cozy cottage 25 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$54,900
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale a plot with a country house in ST "Lavoronok", 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road in t…
$21,000
House in Pyarezhir, Belarus
House
Pyarezhir, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale comfortable residential building with gas heating in d. Perezir, Broad Street, 8The…
$49,000
House in Raunapolle, Belarus
House
Raunapolle, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Ideal place for rest and life in nature!We are glad to offer you a dacha in the picturesque …
$15,000
House in Raunapolle, Belarus
House
Raunapolle, Belarus
Area 30 m²
The house is located on a plot of 12 acres (even rectangular shape), on the site there is a …
$17,500
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Cozy cottage for sale 28 km from the Moscow Ring Road Pukhovichi direction!Address: Minsk re…
$7,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
We present to your attention a garden house in ST "Malinniki" Pukhovichi district 43 km from…
$9,900
4 bedroom house in Zazerka, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Zazerka, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Transform your life with this gorgeous suburban house only 29 km from Minsk!   Imagine…
$280,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale a new house in ST Yablonka (Pukhovichi district) 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in…
$28,900
