Houses for sale in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 376 m²
This house is not just housing, but a ready-made concept of life for those who value comfort…
$380,000
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
For sale a house for year-round living in the St. Borovaya only 1.5 km from MKADThe house wi…
$110,000
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 170 m²
For sale cottage in the picturesque village of Drozdovo, located within the city of Minsk an…
$199,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 467 m²
This is an offer for those who want to enjoy all the beauty of country life and take full ad…
$659,000
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 407 m²
In the prestigious village of Valeryanovo, we sell for you a cozy, good-quality cottage for …
$385,000
House in Valiarjanava, Belarus
House
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 76 m²
The largest plot near Minsk is for sale, in a premium place - the village of Valeryanovo.The…
$175,000
House in Korolev Stan, Belarus
House
Korolev Stan, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale House with a large plot for construction in a cottage building 15 acres d. Korolev …
$105,000
House in Korolev Stan, Belarus
House
Korolev Stan, Belarus
Area 113 m²
A good strong house from a log house in the Grove, Korolev Stan, 10 km from the Moscow Ring …
$33,900
Cottage in Sonyechny, Belarus
Cottage
Sonyechny, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
This is not just a fashionable mansion in a modern Slavic style, built to stand for centurie…
$589,000
Cottage in Sonyechny, Belarus
Cottage
Sonyechny, Belarus
Area 390 m²
This is not just a fashionable mansion in the modern Slavic style, built to stand for centur…
$589,000
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Exclusive Cottage 4 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Drozdovo, Minsk region surrounded by a f…
$465,000
House in Korolev Stan, Belarus
House
Korolev Stan, Belarus
Area 149 m²
15 acres of land surrounded by a fence, the plot is flat, all communications were carried ou…
$245,900
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 667 m²
Spacious cottage with a total area of 660 sq.m. - three residential levels and ground floor.…
$460,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 409 m²
Good location next to Minsk !  Cozy, comfortable holiday home.   The environment is in a mod…
$389,999
House in Drozdava, Belarus
House
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 350 m²
A real house in Drozdovo!The house is opposite the forest, the central water supply, gas on …
$299,000
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 938 m²
For sale a modern apartment in a spacious townhouse with a decent actual area of 156 sq.m. a…
$145,000
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
House for sale in the village of Chertyazh only 3 km from the river Vyache. Distance to MKAD…
$330,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
House in Vopytny, Belarus
House
Vopytny, Belarus
Area 208 m²
An apartment is for sale in a blocked residential building, and in fact half a house with a …
$270,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 615 m²
For sale cottage in an elite, unique location in a forest, 5 km from Moscow and 15 minutes f…
$640,000
House in Drozdava, Belarus
House
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 254 m²
3 storey house 2018 for permanent residence. The house is located in a prestigious cottage v…
$265,000
Cottage in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Cottage
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 219 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture in the prestig…
$299,000
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
For sale a house for year-round living in ST “Praleska 10” 12 km from Minsk, near the Borovl…
$165,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
House in Korolev Stan, Belarus
House
Korolev Stan, Belarus
Area 273 m²
This magnificent mansion, located in an elite suburb of Minsk, is a perfect combination of l…
$284,000
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale cottage in the village of Chertezh in ST "Birch Grove -1" 12 km from Minsk, near th…
$35,000
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 223 m²
We present to your attention a modern house in the village of Kurgany, Borovlyansky with / s…
$369,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 451 m²
Modern, elite cottage in a prestigious area, in a beautiful, quiet place - in the immediate …
$227,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Comfortable life near Minsk ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious plot in Borovlyany! Address: D. Bo…
$149,900
Realting.com
Go