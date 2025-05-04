Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Homyel, Belarus

38 properties total found
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 134 m²
You have the opportunity to make your dreams come true! Spacious new house in two levels und…
$120,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A house for sale in R.P. Bolshevik.The house of 44.6 sq.m. is located on a plot of 14.5 acre…
$15,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale is an excellent and spacious house (stop "First School" or "Ilyich Lane"). Near the…
$155,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 106 m²
The total area is 106.4 square meters. Water is the central water supply. The sewers are loc…
$59,500
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Spacious and cozy house for sale in Gomel, on Nizhnebrilevskaya Street. Total area 51 m2, re…
$19,900
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 229 m²
House for sale on the street Orekhova in Kostyukovka, private sector. Preparedness of recons…
$42,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 72 m²
We bring to your attention a house in the Novobelitsky district on the street. 4th technical…
$35,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale one-storey brick residential building 1976/1992 built, located on a plot of 7.7 hun…
$55,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Half-house - 100% ready to live and equipped with all necessary furniture and appliances. To…
$55,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 274 m²
It is offered to buy a house for a large family. d. Gomel pass Odessa. The fundamental struc…
$210,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A well-equipped 1-storey residential building with a new renovation with a total area of 94.…
$115,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 324 m²
A landscaped 3-storey residential building with a new modern neat repair with a total area o…
$165,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Sale of an apartment building on the street. Khutoryansky, Volotova, Prudok. The house is st…
$27,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 90 m²
In Novobelitsky district for sale house on the street Lugova. House unrenovated, log, brick …
$19,500
Cottage in Homyel, Belarus
Cottage
Homyel, Belarus
Area 159 m²
For sale 3-level comfortable cottage in a residential area with developed infrastructure. 10…
$118,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A chic offer for lovers of country life with the charms of all available infrastructure. For…
$38,400
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 174 m²
For sale two-storey block-brick house with a total area of the National Security Service 278…
$105,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 124 m²
For sale is a two-storey house built in 2010, with an area of 123.9 m2, located on a plot of…
$130,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Welcome to your dream home!This cozy and spacious house with an area of 118.5 square meters …
$63,500
Cottage in Homyel, Belarus
Cottage
Homyel, Belarus
Area 150 m²
We present to your attention a spacious one-storey residential house, made on an individual …
$165,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale the whole house divided into two halves, it is possible to live as one family, and …
$36,500
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale a detached house in a 5-minute walk from the stop "K-tr "October". The last few yea…
$23,800
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 603 m²
Street. Sedibnoy, 7 sold unfinished preserved structure (in the future - three-level). On ha…
$50,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 95 m²
House for sale in the city, private sector. Home readiness is 80%. Walls of silicate brick (…
$55,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 99 m²
On sale house 99.2 sq.m. on the street M. Lomonosov. (Kotchie) The house is new, completely …
$95,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House for sale with fruit and berry plot 17.17 acres in the agro-town of Krasnoe N.A. Nekras…
$18,500
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 79 m²
House for sale on the street. Pugacheva, with a total area of 78.8 sq.m. Kitchen - 19.9 sq.m…
$49,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Dreaming of your own home and not wanting to leave the city? Then you come to us! For sale a…
$33,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 99 m²
For sale a strong log house with a high foundation - a cozy nest for your family! The total …
$66,500
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Country life in Gomel! For sale 1-storey wooden house in residential condition with an area …
$25,500
