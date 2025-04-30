Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Matykalski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
63 properties total found
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
A cottage of residential type in the Brest region. 2016 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 100.…
$67,000
Leave a request
House in Skoki, Belarus
House
Skoki, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Box of a country house of residential type in Brest R-N.1 floor, attic. General. ~ 90.0 sq.m…
$26,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2024 1st floor, attic. General. - 88.0 sq.m…
$74,900
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 46.5 sq.m., total. - 33.5 sq.m…
$17,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Vysokovskoye direction 200881Korobka residential buil…
$51,500
Leave a request
House in Kavardzaki, Belarus
House
Kavardzaki, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1969 1st floor. General.SNB - 79.8 sq.m., total. - 79.8…
$72,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden House in the Brest district 1 floor, attic. Walls: material - silicate brick and gas …
$7,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 153 m²
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
$250,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2008 p. Reconstruction 2023 1 floor, attic. General.SNB…
$89,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. SNB - 97.3 square meters, 5 rooms, ce…
$114,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1st floor. General SNB- 44.5 sq.m, total.- 35.2 …
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2014 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 137.0 sq.m., General. - 1…
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1997 1st floor. Total - 25.2 sq.m. Room 1. Walls: The mate…
$11,300
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
A residential dacha house in the Brest district 1 floor, attic. General. - 106.0 sq.m, 2 roo…
$80,000
Leave a request
House in Valikia Matykaly, Belarus
House
Valikia Matykaly, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1997 1st floor, attic. Total - 44.1 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: …
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1991 1st floor. Total: 45.1 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: material…
$17,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1999 1st floor. Total. - 16.0 sq.m. Room 1. Walls: The mat…
$10,500
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2022 2nd floor. Total - 55.8 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: materia…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1st floor, attic. General - 48.3 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: mat…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Residential house for clean finishing in Brest region. 2021 1 floor General.SNB - 158.1 sq.m…
$89,900
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1994 1st floor, ground floor, attic. Total - 83.3 sq.m. 2 …
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Kavardzaki, Belarus
House
Kavardzaki, Belarus
Area 269 m²
Residential building in Brest. 1998 2 floors, attic, basement. General SNB- 336.3 sq.m, tota…
$130,000
Leave a request
House in Cuhinicy, Belarus
House
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 325 m²
On sale is a box of a brick two-storey residential building for clean finishing in the villa…
$72,400
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 1st floor, attic. SNB - 184.8 square meters,…
$90,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1998 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 36.5 sq.m, total.-36…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2012 1st floor, attic. General - 45.2 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls…
$13,600
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 219 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 2015.P. 2 floors. General SNB- 336.4 sq.m, total…
$63,500
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1985 1st floor. Total .- 30.4 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: mate…
$17,900
Leave a request
House in Kavardzaki, Belarus
House
Kavardzaki, Belarus
Area 285 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2000 1 floor, attic, basement. General.SNB - 285.7 sq.m…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale garden house (dacha) in ST "Kvetka 92" Motykalsky S/S Brest district.The house of 2…
$29,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go